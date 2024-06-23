Keshorn sixth again in Finland

Keshorn Walcott. AP PHOTO - AP

KESHORN Walcott finished sixth for the second time in days when he competed at the Kuortane Games in Kourtane, Finland on June 22.

Walcott returned to competition at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 18 after being sidelined for ten months because of injury.

Walcott's best throw was 81.99 metres on June 22, which saw him finish outside the top three. It was a small improvement as his top throw was 81.93m on June 18.

The two-time Olympic medallist threw 80.87m and 79.30m in his other attempts on June 22. Walcott fouled in the last three rounds.

Finishing first was Magnus Kirt of Estonia with an effort of 90.61m.