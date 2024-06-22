Valencia man, 36, murdered

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 36-year-old Valencia man on June 21 outside his home.

A neighbour told police he was at his KP Lands home at around 11.15 pm when he heard several loud explosions. Upon investigating he discovered his neighbour Dominic "Saskie" Callendar lying on the ground in front of his white Hyundai H100 vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The police took Callendar to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 11.30 pm by Dr Sanbarsingh.

Officers recovered 17 spent shells at the scene. Homicide Region II is continuing investigations.