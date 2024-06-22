Two held with illegal firearms after Siparia J'Ouvert

People dance through a sea of foam on the road at the Siparia J'Ouvert Celebrations on June 22. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

TWO MEN were arrested with illegal firearms during a traffic exercise after the June 22 J'Ouvert celebration to commemorate the first anniversary of Siparia becoming a borough.

Police, in a news release, said officers conducted stop and search exercises between 4.45 am and 5.15 am when they apprehended the suspects.

The officers arrested a 38-year-old Sennon Village, Siparia, man for the possession of a nine-millimetre pistol and ammunition. Later, a 24-year-old from Palo Seco Beach Road was detained for possession of a .38 revolver and ammunition.

The operation was led by PC Phillips of the Inter-Agency Task Force and supported by officers from the Siparia Police District.

In a separate incident, four men were arrested on the Uriah Butler Highway for driving offences.

Arrested for driving while under the influence (DUI) were a 39-year-old from Warren Road, Cunupia, and a 31-year-old from Mc Bean Village, Couva. A 52-year-old man was arrested for failure to produce a driver’s licence and DUI. And, a 22-year-old man from Munroe Road, Cunupia, was arrested for dangerous driving and driving without a driver’s permit.

The operation was conducted by the Highway Patrol Task Force from 11 pm on June 21 to 3 am on June 22.

In its release, the police service said strict adherence to road laws is important, particularly concerning DUI, speeding, and ensuring that drivers have valid driving documents like driver’s permits and insurance.

"There has been an alarming increase in motorists found to be over the legal alcohol limit, prompting this reminder," it said.