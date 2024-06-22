La Brea pensioner tied up and robbed in home invasion

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

POLICE are investigating an incident where a 74-year-old man was tied up by bandits in his La Brea home and robbed on June 21.

The victim told police he was at his High Road home when around 6 pm two masked men, one armed with a knife, broke down his wooden front door and announced a robbery.

The bandits took the keys to his Nissan Wingroad. They then tied up the victim with his bedsheet and curtain before taking his Samsung A23 cellphone valued at $1,800; a Samsung stereo set valued at $2,000; a weed wacker valued at $3,000; a grinder valued at $800; and two of his bank cards.

The assailants escaped in the victim's vehicle.

PC Alexis and PC Samlal responded and crime scene investigators processed the scene.

PC Samlal is continuing inquiries.