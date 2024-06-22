J’Ouvert in June: Siparia J’Ouvert Photo Gallery

Just Illusions band members enjoy the festivities at the Siparia J'Ouvert on June 22. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

THE Siparia Borough Corporation continued their first anniversary celebrations with a J'Ouvert on June 22.

Siparia was officially recognised as a munucipality in June 2023 under the Law on Miscellaneous Provisions (Creation of the Diego Martin District and the Siparia District) of 2021. First anniversary celebrations so far included an interfaith service on June 6 at the La Divina Pastora RC Church and a militray parade on June 7.

Newsday photographer Venessa Mohammed was present to capture these images from the J'Ouvert.