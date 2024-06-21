Vital to avoid excess caffeine, sugar

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: There are 100 milligrams of caffeine in a cup of coffee.

Energy drinks contain caffeine ranging from 80 milligrams to 300 milligrams per serving.

Figures never lie.

Energy drinks are for tiredness. They contain high levels of sugar and caffeine.

Caffeine increases the heart rate, increases concentration, keeps people awake.

Refined sugar increases blood glucose, gives a short burst of energy and then a drop afterwards. It can affect your mood and make you increasingly hungry afterwards.

What should we switch to, TT?

Water. Plain, simple and straightforward.

It is imperative we avoid excess caffeine and sugar.

Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town