PDP leader: Party to launch campaign for THA, general elections August 25

PDP political leader Watson Duke. - File photo

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke says the party will launch its campaign for the next general election and Tobago House of Assembly elections on August 25 at his home in Moriah, Tobago.

Both elections are constitutionally due in 2025.

At a news conference on June 20 at the party’s headquarters, Port Mall, Scarborough, Duke said, “I just want to remind the spartans out there that all is not lost. On August 25, 2024, the Progressive Democratic Patriots would be staging its campaign launch for the 2025 general election and Tobago House of Assembly elections.”

He added it will take place in a “very engaging atmosphere” at his home.

“All spartans are invited. I emphasise the word spartans.”

Duke, assemblyman for Roxborough/Argyle, said the launch will be “a great occasion of fellowship where we will simply be able to mix and mingle with each other and to inspire each other with the new dream of Tobago.

“Because the revolution we spoke of has not yet taken place. The revolution is yet to come, and this time, I guarantee you the PDP will create the long-awaited political revolution.”