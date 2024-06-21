Part of EMR near Port of Spain closed after chemical spill

A chemical spill along the Eastern Main Road (EMR) near Coconut Growers Association on June 21 has led to a traffic diversion.

Drivers heading east along the EMR must use the old St Joseph Road. Those heading west are being redirected back to Maritime Roundabout to get to the Beetham Highway.

In a media release issued on the morning of June 21, police urged drivers to seek alternative routes and, if in the area, to comply with the instructions of police at the scene.