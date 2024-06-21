New development plan for Tobago coming

THA Secretary Nathisha Charles-Pantin and her assistant Nigel Taitt -

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development Nathisha Charles-Pantin is encouraging the assembly to align its development strategy with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking with Newsday on June 20, Charles-Pantin recalled a motion laid at the Assembly Legislature on May 25 urging it to align its policies and initiatives with the SDGs.

She said the motion, in accordance with sections 25-27 of the THA Act, aimed to integrate the SDGs into the Tobago Development Strategy.

“These sections empower the THA to take all steps necessary to carry out functions under its remit. The SDGs, established by the UN in 2015, comprise 17 global goals designed to address pressing challenges such as poverty, inequality, environmental degradation, and peace and justice by year 2030.”

These goals, she said served as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.

She said, during a recent meeting at the division's head office at Milshirv Administrative Complex, key stakeholders, including herself, Assistant Secretary Nigel Taitt and administrator Cherry-Ann Edwards-Louis along with heads of the different departments within the division expressed strong support for the initiative.

Their active involvement, she said, highlights the commitment at the highest levels to ensure the Division's priorities are in sync with global sustainable development objectives.

She said Office of the Chief Secretary planning co-ordinator Bobby Andrews had been instrumental in guiding the alignment process.

“His expertise and insights have been crucial in helping the division navigate the complexities of integrating the SDGs into local strategies. Bobby Andrews' guidance has been invaluable. His understanding of both the SDGs and our local context ensures that our approach is both effective and relevant.”

She said the THA motion emphasised the vital role of the SDGs in safeguarding fundamental human rights, meeting basic needs, and fostering economic development.

“Aligning our projects with the SDGs is not just a mandate but a moral obligation. Our goal is to make Tobago a model of sustainable development. Particular focus is given to SDG2, which aims to end hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture.”

The division, she said, is prioritising this goal through a three-pronged approach – promoting home gardening, supporting commercial agriculture, and boosting export-oriented farming.

“The division's departments, inclusive of agriculture, marketing, fisheries, and forestry are already taking steps to realign their projects with the SDGs. This strategic shift emphasises a holistic approach to development, aiming to address issues such as food security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.”

The motion, she said, is seen as a critical step toward ensuring Tobago's development aligns with international standards while addressing local needs.

She added that by focusing on the SDGs, the division aimed to contribute significantly to making Tobago "The greatest little island on the planet."

This initiative, she said reflects a strong commitment to sustainable practices, with department heads fully on board and ready to implement necessary changes.

“The division is excited about this new direction and looks forward to showcasing its progress. This alignment not only positions Tobago as a leader in sustainable development but also ensures that the island remains a vibrant, resilient, and prosperous community for generations to come.”