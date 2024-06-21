Glorious pumpkin

If there’s one vegetable that is always present in my fridge, it's pumpkin. There are many varieties available, but I always choose the Calabaza (rough skin or crapaud skin) pumpkin, because it is dense in texture, sweet and buttery in flavour.

We find pumpkin in many aspects of our cuisine in the Caribbean. It is used as a thickener in sauces, and pepper sauces; the seeds are often roasted and eaten; the flowers are a delicacy and often fried and enjoyed as an appetiser.

Of course, there are countless ways to enjoy the flesh. It’s mashed and cooked with aromatics and pepper – Indian style, it’s curried, added to stewed peas and callaloo. It adds wonderful moistness to pelau and it stands on its own in a pumpkin pilaf.

It is steamed, baked and included in desserts as well.

Ponche de crème uses pumpkin in place of eggs for a vegetarian alternative.

When included in baked treats it adds moistness and texture and is a perfect vehicle for our warm Caribbean spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.

Brown sugar pumpkin scones

2 cups all-purpose flour

⅓ cup brown sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ginger powder

¼ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½-cup butter, cold

⅓ to ½ cup unflavoured yogurt

½ cup grated, pureed pumpkin

1 tsp vanilla

Preheat oven to 400F

Grease/line a baking tray

Place flour, sugar, spices, baking powder and soda into a mixing bowl, cut in butter until it’s the size of small peas.

Stir yogurt with pumpkin and vanilla, add to flour.

Mix with a wooden spoon just until combined.

Turn onto a lightly-floured surface, gently knead a few times.

Pat down to about 3/4-inch thickness, cut into triangles, place on baking tray.

Brush with some evaporated milk and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until risen and golden.

Makes 8

Caribbean spiced pumpkin bread

½ cup unsalted butter

2 cups brown sugar

4 eggs

3 cups shredded uncooked pumpkin

2/3 cup water

3⅓ cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground nutmeg

2/3 cups raisins

2/3 cups coarsely chopped nuts (optional)

½ cup toasted pumpkin seeds, optional (divided into 2)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease bottoms only of 2 loaf pans, 9x5x3 inches.

In a large mixing bowl beat butter and sugar until creamy.

Add eggs one at a time and continue beating until light coloured.

Blend pumpkin with water.

In a separate bowl mix flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and spices.

Add to pumpkin mixture, mix only until combined.

Stir in nuts and raisins and ½ pumpkin seeds, and pour into pans.

Sprinkle with remaining seeds.

Bake until wooden pick inserted into the centre comes out clean, about 45-50 minutes.

Cool slightly, and loosen sides of loaves from pans.

Remove from pans and cool completely before slicing.

To store wrap and refrigerate no longer than 10 days or freezer.

Makes 2 loaves

Wholesome pumpkin pancakes

4 eggs separated

1½ cups all purpose flour

3 tbs sugar

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

1½ cups milk

¾ cup pureed pumpkin

Separate eggs and beat whites until soft peaks form.

Lightly beat egg yolks and combine with all other ingredients, stir only until combined.

Fold in whites.

Drop batter by ¼ cup onto a heated and greased frying pan or griddle.

Cook until small bubbles appear, flip and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Serve warm with maple syrup, pancake syrup or honey.

Makes 8-10 pancakes

