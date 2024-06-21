Farley unopposed as leader in upcoming TPP election

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, centre, plays along with the rhythm section at the Tobago People's Party (TPP) sports and family day at the Montgomery Recreation Grounds on June 19. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine will contest the position of Tobago People's Party (TPP) political leader unopposed in its internal election set for later this month.

The list of nominees was made public on the evening of June 20 evening by chairman of the internal elections committee Richard Alfred.

Speaking with Newsday on June 21, Augustine expressed contentment.

“I am happy that the party has retained its confidence in me.”

He added: “I am also happy that I see some competitive areas in this internal election, that is a sign of a party that is very active and very desirable, and people would always want to be a part of something that is good and so I welcome the competitive voting that will happen in the varying areas on June 30. I am confident that the party will select best people, who will not just be best for the party’s development, but for Tobago’s development.”

Augustine said as political leader, his mindset was creating for Tobago a modern and appropriate political party, one of which the Caribbean had never seen before.

“A political party that can withstand the test of time, that will outlast even my own leadership. One that will be resilient, one that will be able to go through any kind of challenge and come out of it. In fact we have been through quite a lot of challenges in the last two and a half years and perhaps we have been birthed in fire.

"Out of fire, I am confident that I’ll be able to create in Tobago, a model political institution that meets the democratic ideals for a modern political party anywhere in the world.”

He said the TPP must be exemplary, “not just for Tobago but for the entire Caribbean in terms of what a political party should look and feel like.”

Others running for executive positions in the TPP include chairman contenders: attorney Christlyn Moore, THA Infrastructure Secretary Trevor James and THA Division of Education, Research and Technology technical advisor Ann Natasha Second.

THA Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Joel Sampson is the lone candidate for the position of deputy chairman.

Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael and retired assistant chief fire officer David Thomas will battle for the position of deputy political leader.

Pearl Alman-George will be unopposed when she runs for general secretary, while Assistant Secretary in the THA Division of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development Orlando Kerr and Nazimoodeen Baksh will go head-to-head for the post of party treasurer.

Otis Noel and Alicia Roberts-Patterson will battle for elections officer while there would be four contenders for the position of membership and mobilisation officer – Ackel Franklyn, Lance Ogiste, Ava McCall and Kelton Thomas.

Arnel DesVignes and Jacqueline Vanessa Adams will compete for the assistant general secretary post, while Natasha Legall-Roberts and Marlon Radgman will each try to become assistant party treasurer.

The post of education and research and training officer will be contested by Wayne James, Sean McCoon, Roston Wood and Nevlin Renrick, while Tynielle Jack will be the lone contender for the post of public relations and communications officer.