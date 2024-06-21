Economists, leaders blind to innovation

THE EDITOR: The big problem facing TT today is not the continued reliance on oil and gas ­– this we need still – but a lack of imagination, which is very much now necessary to take the country out of the rut.

With the Israel and Russia wars to end in the not too distant future (hopefully), there will be huge dependence on obtaining materials for rebuilding cities and towns. Two of the most demanded materials will, therefore, be cement and steel rods.

As for steel, it is unacceptable that we are presently looking for a buyer for the idle Ispat plant which produces iron rods from ingots. So, why not take over the Ispat plant and run it ourselves? TT can then set up a distribution warehouse in the East to receive and sell the rods produced here and obtain a huge piece of the coming business. Why not?

As for cement, why not build a plant in Palestine to manufacture cement there as there will not be enough in the world when the time comes and when demand will be far greater than supply? Are we going to sit down and do nothing and allow Turkey to rule the cement roost?

Such a new diversified Trini business could be a joint venture between TCL, the Government and even other Caribbean governments as we have the expertise and already trained workforce.

These are just simple explanations of desirable innovation that is patently lacking and ignored in many commentaries. A desk job is not representative of true productive wealth. Economists must leave their desks and travel to new frontiers instead of the intellectualism that gets the country nowhere.

Whether these projects can be fruitful or possible requires review, but the point is that with no ideas and no dreams to bring creativity to fruition, we will "sink in the sands of the Sahara."

Our country needs a new work ideology with national goals and a purposed statement to achieve progress that encompasses the entire community. It is more than time to dismantle the entrenched bureaucracy that hinders businessmen from achieving the commanding heights, and also to dismantle state ownership of irrelevant companies.

It's time for action and it's time to open roads for farmers to move products to the market.

Time for urgent change to save the country from possible economic death.

PETER S MORALLES

Cascade