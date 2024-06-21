Another simple lesson

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: I keep pointing out the lack of understanding demonstrated by the Minister of Finance every time he concocts a plan to solve the financial woes of the country.

His latest cry is that the cost of healthcare has increased substantially, thereby putting a strain on the economy.

Let me once again try to simplify things for him.

Mr Minister, when you tax the people into starvation they will not be able to purchase healthy foods and will therefore get sick. When they fall sick they end up in the hospital and the hospital will then need funds to treat them.

The same thing extends to the business community.

When people cannot afford to go shopping, then businesses will suffer and fail. Employees will be sent home and they will have to rely on social services to support them, thereby being an added burden on the country's financial position.

You will also collect fewer taxes in the form of PAYE, health surcharge, corporate taxes, Green Fund taxes, business levy and VAT.

So, Mr Minister, keep doing what you are doing and see where it gets you.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin