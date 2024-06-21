277 pupils get bursaries for tertiary education

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. - File photo

SOME 277 students have been awarded national bursaries by the Government under the Ministry of Education’s National Bursaries Programme to pursue undergraduate studies, following a review of applications sent to the National Bursary Programme 2023, said a Ministry of Education statement on Thursday, June 20. The statement named the recipients.

"The National Bursary Programme represents a significant investment in our youth, with $36,387,272 allocated in fiscal 2023/24 to cover tuition fees and other allowances awardees," the statement said.

The statement said the Government through the Ministry was focused on transforming the education system to allow for access to learning for all.

"In 2020, the Ministry implemented the new Scholarships and Bursaries Programme, which increased the number of opportunities for government funded tertiary education from 400 to 600."

The statement cited Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, saying, “The National Bursary Programme continues to highlight the Government’s dedication to fostering equity and empowering students to achieve their academic and career aspirations.

"This programme not only supports individual growth but also plays a vital role in building a skilled workforce essential for Trinidad and Tobago’s progress and prosperity.”

The ministry congratulated all bursary awardees, and wished them the best in their endeavors, with more details on the National Bursaries Programme available at the ministry's website,