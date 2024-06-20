Zuri Ferguson, Liam Carrington bag backstroke gold

Isabella Dieffenthaller, left, after winning a silver medal for TT at the CCCAN Swimming Championships in Mexico. Photo courtesy Bertram Blackman. - Photo courtesy Bertram Blackman

ZURI Ferguson and Liam Carrington won gold in 50-metre backstroke events when the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) Championships continued in Mexico on June 18.

TT now have 17 medals at the meet – six gold, six silver and five bronze. TT are second on the medal standings behind home team Mexico. Mexico have a whopping 71 medals – 25 gold, 32 silver and 14 bronze.

TT are also second in the points standings with 205.5 points as of Tuesday night, closely followed by Guatemala with 199.5 points. Mexico are miles ahead of the other teams with 672 points.

Ferguson copped gold in the girls' 15-17 50m backstroke event in 29.20 seconds. Ferguson was too fast as the Guatemalan pair of Lucero Mejia and Melissa Diego had to settle for silver and bronze respectively in 29.85 and 29.95.

Carrington grabbed gold in the boys' 15-17 50m backstroke race in a time of 25.95. Mexican Gael Moreno Sarmiento took silver in 26.43 and Jamaican Malcolm McKenzie picked up bronze in 26.94.

It was Carrington's second individual gold medal of the meet after capturing gold in the boys' 15-17 200m individual medley in 2:06.71.

Ornella Walker added another medal when she claimed bronze in the women's 18-and-over 50m backstroke race in 29.67.

The backstroke medals continued to be earned by TT, as Johann-Matthew Matamoro bagged silver in the men's 18-and-over race in 26.73.

Christian Awah also represented TT in the race, tying for fifth place with Guatemalan swimmer Scott Iannaccone in 27.31.

In breaststroke, TT's Ethan McMillan-Cole earned another medal at the games with a bronze in the boys' 11-12 200m race in 2:42.65. McMillan-Cole won gold in the 11-12 100m breaststroke on Monday. Kyle Leera was seventh in 2:51.21.

The other individual medallists for TT on day two were Catherine Dieffenthaller (silver in girls' 15-17 200m breaststroke); Isabella Dieffenthaller (silver in 15-17 girls' 200m freestyle); Carrington (silver in boys' 15-17 200m freestyle); Nikoli Blackman (silver in men's 18-and-over 200m freestyle); and Graham Chatoor (bronze in men's 18-and-over 200m freestyle).

TT were in search of more medals when the meet continued on June 19.