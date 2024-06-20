Why go after Cummings for no reason?

MP Foster Cummings - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: I am compelled to express my outrage and disappointment upon learning of the unfounded accusations being levelled against La Horquetta/Talparo MP Foster Cummings. As a constituent, I have had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the tireless efforts of this dedicated public servant. In my opinion, it is nothing short of appalling to see a man of his calibre being subjected to such scurrilous attacks.

Cummings has consistently demonstrated himself to be the most visible and proactive representative that our community has had the pleasure of electing. His commitment to the welfare of his constituents is unwavering, and his door is always open to listen to our concerns and address our grievances. He has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those he serves, and his dedication to public service is truly commendable.

It is precisely this kind of selfless dedication that makes the recent accusations against him all the more egregious. Not only are these allegations completely unsubstantiated, but they also reek of malice and a blatant disregard for the truth. It is nothing short of defamatory to drag a man's character through the mud without a shred of evidence to back up such outlandish claims.

I firmly believe that Cummings has every right to file a civil suit against those responsible for these scurrilous attacks. It is high time those who would seek to destroy a good man's reputation are held accountable for their actions. The fact that these accusations have been made without a shred of evidence to support them is a damning indictment of the lack of integrity displayed by those making these claims.

Furthermore, I am compelled to question the motivations behind these attacks. Are they politically motivated? Are they a desperate attempt to discredit a political opponent? Whatever the reason, one thing is clear: these accusations are baseless, and those making them should be ashamed of themselves.

I urge all right-thinking individuals to reject these spurious accusations against Cummings. We owe it to ourselves, our community and our elected representatives to stand up against such malicious attacks. Let us not stand idly by while a good man's reputation is unjustly maligned. We must stand in solidarity with MP Cummings and demand that those responsible for these attacks be held accountable for their actions.

M ROBINSON

via e-mail