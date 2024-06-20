Testing out the digital nomad lifestyle

Exploring the digital nomad lifestyle.

Widespread frustration and stagnation have left many feeling trapped by rising crime and shrinking opportunities in TT.

This craving for change is exacerbated by a limited global perspective, as few have lived or travelled extensively abroad, stifling innovation and solutions.

Digital Nomad Visas presents a potential solution by offering the chance to work remotely while experiencing new cultures.

This not only allows for personal growth and the acquisition of new skills but also brings fresh perspectives back home, potentially transforming personal and societal landscapes.

For those feeling the weight of local limitations, becoming a digital nomad might not just be an escape, but a transformative journey towards personal and societal improvement.

What is a digital nomad?

A digital nomad is an individual who uses telecommunications technologies to earn a living and, more generally, conducts their life in a nomadic manner.

As long as they have their laptops and a good internet connection, they can work from anywhere.

Countries offering a Digital Nomad Visa are:

– Asia: Thailand is particularly popular for its affordable living and vibrant expat communities, especially in cities like Chiang Mai and Bangkok.

Other key countries include Indonesia (notably Bali), Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

– Europe: Portugal is known for its great quality of life, Lisbon and Porto are havens for digital nomads due to their vibrant culture and strong tech scene.

Additionally, Spain, Estonia, Croatia and Greece are highly sought after for their welcoming policies and scenic locations.

– South America: In Colombia, Medellín and Bogotá are favourites for their cultural vibrancy and improving tech infrastructure.

Following closely are Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, offering diverse landscapes and growing digital nomad communities.

The Digital Nomad Visas are popping up across the globe and a quick Google search will lead you down a rabbit hole for various destinations and give you the full details on what the requirements are for the visas.

Looking at Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand, is renowned for its low cost of living and great quality of life, which makes it a magnet for digital nomads from across the globe.

Housing varies widely in cost, depending on the area and type of accommodation. For instance, a one-bedroom condo in the city can cost anywhere from US$300 to US$700 per month.

I found a one-bedroom condo on Thailandproperty.com for $2,900 which included a fully furnished one-bedroom, a gym, basketball court, pool, sauna, rooftop patio on the 70th floor and a minute walk away from the metro station. The place looked like Bayside Towers, at a fraction of the cost.

I have even seen unfurnished one-bedroom apartments going for US$40 (approx $271) per month. There is accommodation to fit all budgets and needs.

Local street food can be incredibly cheap, with meals costing as little as US$1- $2. However, eating at mid-range restaurants can set you back anywhere from US$5-$15 per meal.

Transportation is also quite affordable, a one-way ticket on local transit like the BTS (Skytrain) or MRT (Metro) costs around US$1, while monthly passes are about US$30.

For a typical apartment in Bangkok, utility costs average around US$60 per month, covering essentials like electricity, heating and water – this may increase with air conditioning use in hotter months. The internet is affordable at about US$20 per month for unlimited data.

Leisure-wise, gym memberships vary from US$40 to US$70 monthly, and cinema tickets cost approximately US$5-$6.

Bangkok's mix of affordable living and vibrant culture makes it attractive for remote workers.

All in all, if you are making around US$1,500, you can live a really good life in a big city like Bangkok.

For those making much less, you can cut down on the little luxuries and live off of US$500.

Earning as a digital nomad

For those venturing into the digital nomad lifestyle, platforms like LinkedIn offer a wide range of opportunities for remote work.

It's a great resource to explore job listings that specifically offer the flexibility to work from anywhere.

In 2024, some of the top jobs for freelancers and digital nomads include software development, digital marketing, content writing, graphic design, video/audio editing and data analysis.

Set up a digital account with Wise and you can move money from your home country to a local account in Thailand but also use the Wise cards to make purchases globally.

More of our population needs to get out, see the world, gain some perspective and see how some of the other countries are solving key problems in their respective niche.

The Digital Nomad Visas or lifestyle, will allow you to get out, even if it is temporary and come back to the country with new ways to solve local problems or at least help you in your personal development as you become a better citizen in TT.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms. Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify, or Google podcasts.