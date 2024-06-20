Strengthening Caribbean trading ties

Jamaican products on display at the TT Chamber office in Westmoorings. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber) is set to embark on a pivotal trade mission to Jamaica from June 25-29.

This exciting venture follows on the heels of successful trade missions to Las Vegas, US and Guyana earlier this year, underlining the chamber’s commitment to fostering international business connections and enhancing economic growth within the Caribbean region and beyond.

This upcoming mission aims to deepen the longstanding trading relationship between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, both key members of Caricom.

It will serve as a platform for businesses to explore new prospects in the Jamaican market, connect with like-minded companies and collaborate to unlock mutually beneficial trade opportunities.

While trade between these nations has seen considerable success, the mission recognises there is substantial room for improvement and greater collaboration.

The focus of this mission is on driving growth and prosperity for businesses in both Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

It is designed with several strategic objectives to ensure that participants can capitalise on new opportunities and forge beneficial relationships.

It will create a platform for business-to-business (b2b) engagement, fostering meaningful connections and collaborations.

Focusing on the identification and cultivation of joint ventures, partnerships and distributorship arrangements, the mission will highlight the investment incentives available in Jamaica, encouraging sustained interaction and co-operation to build lasting business relationships.

The TT Chamber has designed a comprehensive programme that centres on b2b meetings and networking events.

Participants will gain valuable insights into:

· Boosting bilateral trade: Strategies to increase trade flows and expand market reach in both countries.

· Exporting to Jamaica: Market entry strategies and guidance specifically tailored for TT businesses.

· Power of partnership: Opportunities to forge joint ventures, strategic alliances and distribution partnerships with Jamaican companies.

· Investment incentives: Exploring attractive business environments and investment opportunities in both nations.

· Building long-term relationships: Facilitating the creation of strong and lasting connections between TT and Jamaican businesses.

The mission is designed to be inclusive, welcoming a wide range of participants, including business owners, exporters, manufacturers and entrepreneurs seeking to establish a foothold in the Jamaican market.

Additionally, government officials involved in trade and commerce, representatives from industry associations and chambers of commerce, investors looking for cross-border opportunities, logistics and distribution companies and legal and financial advisers specialising in international trade are all encouraged to participate.

A critical aspect of the TT Chamber’s preparation for this trade mission, in line with the other missions this year, was its engagement of exporTT Ltd, the national agency charged with export promotion and development, particularly amongst companies in the non-energy sector.

The support of exporTT has played a significant role in facilitating the right b2b meetings that will undoubtedly create new leads for increased transaction flows.

Additionally, the chamber has strategically partnered with the High Commission of TT in Kingston, Jamaica, to facilitate connections with the business service organisations in Jamaica, which in turn provides accessibility to these organisations' networks within the business community.

The trade mission formally commences on June 26 with an opening ceremony, to which key stakeholders from the state and industry in Jamaica will be invited, to further enhance the bilateral diplomatic and commercial ties.

The b2b meetings will follow on June 26-27, closing with a networking cocktail event.

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to expand your reach and forge regional partnerships!