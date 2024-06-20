Soca artiste Ghetto Flex has died

Soca artiste Hilton “Ghetto Flex” Dalzell. -

SOCA artiste Hilton “Ghetto Flex” Dalzell has died, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) confirmed on June 20.

Reports said Dalzell died suddenly in St Vincent on June 20.

His discography included hits like Rock Your Body, sung with Denise Belfon, Soca Daddy and Wine and Bend Over, also with Belfon.

The news of his death drew condolences from many of his fellow artistes, including Bunji Garlin, with whom he also collaborated.

On his Instagram account Garlin wrote, “This here is an OG! Rest in peace brother Ghetto Flex. Your effect in music still effects and affects all today and going forward to the younger generations.

“Never hesitated to put me and others on stage to shine and his persona with duo musical partner Char Su, single-handedly changed the way soca sounded, the way it was done, the way things could be done, the bigger risks, the no-holds-barred and held the mark for a very, very, very long time.

“Thank you for your guidance, for treating many of us like blood family and for always encouraging from behind the scenes when you couldn’t be there.”