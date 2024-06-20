Silversands to stage Grenada Caribbean Music Festival

Sabrina Francis. -

St George’s: Silversands will stage the inaugural Grenada Caribbean Music Festival on June 22 at Port Louis Lawn.

This festival is promising an extraordinary lineup of artists who embody the heart and soul of the Caribbean, a media release said.

Some of Grenada’s brightest stars including, Sabrina Francis, Jeverson, and Mr Killa will share the stage with Jamaican reggae sensation Lila Iké and Trinidadian soca queen Patrice Roberts, creating a musical fusion that is sure to captivate, the release said.

It said the Grenada Caribbean Music Festival’s main objective is to encourage tourism and promote the island across the Caribbean.

Francis, one of Grenada’s beloved artistes, shared her excitement about performing at the festival in the release: “I enjoy being a Grenadian artiste because no matter where I am in the world, my backyard is always pushing for me. I’m thrilled to perform at the Grenada Caribbean Music Festival and bring our music to life on such a grand stage.”

The festival will feature a vendor village and a vibe stage showcasing local talent in pan music and DJ sessions, with a lineup featuring DJ Kareem, DJ Rain, DJ Graphix, Selecta Jay, Selecta Snappy and Scratch Master.