Silk stink

NEW SILK: President Christine Kangaloo (centre) with 13 attorneys who were appointed to the rank of Senior Counsel at President’s House, Port of Spain, on June 17. Front row from left: Annabelle Sooklal, Anthony Smart, Hasine Shaikh, Winston Seenath, Keith Scotland, Ravindra Nanga. Back row from left: Mark Morgan, Lee Mary, Eliane Green, Gregory Delzin, Simon De La Bastide, Regan Asgarali, and Faris Al-Rawi. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE WILLFUL failure on the part of public officials to reform the process by which senior counsel status or silk is bestowed betrays an eye-watering contempt for the standard of probity we have come to expect in public life.

It makes a complete mockery of efforts to rid our country of a culture of cronyism, sleaze and corruption.

It renders what should be a high honour a mere perk of having a government job.

And it gravely undermines the respect that can be paid to members of the legal profession.

The simple vesting ceremony, presided over by President Christine Kangaloo on June 17 at President’s House, St Ann’s, was a slap in the face.

Just last year, Ms Kangaloo, whose elevation to the presidency came under a cloud due to her past political ties, was put by Cabinet in the position of having to hand out an instrument to her husband and brother.

But in the front row of the group picture taken at this week’s event was also Law Association president Lynette Seebaran-Suite, who heads an apolitical statutory body but who, nonetheless, took silk from Cabinet last year.

Next to her was Chief Justice Ivor Archie, who, in 2012 was judicious enough to return the silk offered to him by the People’s Partnership administration amid a public outcry.

Completing the front row was Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, who was asked in May to pause the process pending an interpretation summons.

Evidently, the titular head of the bar was unmoved.

Instead, we were given at this ceremony awkward smiles and stilted handshakes in a performance of normalcy par excellence.

But there is nothing normal in the doling out of honorific titles by government officials to government officials.

How different was the situation when Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Anand Ramlogan took silk from themselves?

Forget about standing in the legal community; silk is now a bonus benefit, unsanctioned by any salary commission, of making it onto the Cabinet payroll.

It is a form of improper government patronage over the profession; a vulgar pappyshow.

We have no doubt some individuals are deserving.

There are also circumstances in which officials, by means of their office, should be given higher rank.

All are disserved when a system of glaring conflict prevails.

The first person to take silk in history was the legendary English thinker, statesman, pioneer and lawyer Sir Francis Bacon.

Queen Elizabeth I conferred the title on him in 1592 so he could do her business with greater ease.

The UK has since reformed its process, appointing an independent panel to choose which lawyers to elevate.

Additionally, a lay person heads the group, not a lawyer.

“Laws,” Sir Francis once said, “are made to guard the rights of the people, not to feed the lawyers.”

Except, it seems, in Trinidad and Tobago.