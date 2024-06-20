Moruga fisherman, 62, dies in accident off Marac Village

A fisherman pulls his catch to shore. - File photo

A boating accident at sea off Moruga has claimed the life of Leston “Mumble Jack” Douglas, 62, a fisherman from Grand Chemin in Moruga.

Reports are Douglas and a female relative, 35, were fishing in their 27-foot pirogue, Humming Bird, at around 12.20 am, about two nautical miles off Marac Village, also in Moruga.

Another pirogue, Libra, captained by a fellow villager, collided with it, leaving the Humming Bird partially submerged.

The captain helped Douglas and the woman aboard his pirogue and went ashore.

Humming Bird then sank.

Moruga police and EHS personnel were alerted. Douglas was unresponsive and all attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The DMO, Dr Santlal, pronounced Douglas dead and ordered his body taken to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.

Cpl Ramnarine is leading the investigations.