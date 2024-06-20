Labour leaders seek alliance with UNC, other parties – Roget: Let us unite against PNM

Members of the Prisons Officers’ Association and the Fire Service Association Second Division march to Charlie King Junction, in Fyzabad during Labour Day celebrations on June 19. - Venessa Mohammed

JOINT Trade Union Movement (JTUM) president Ancel Roget says the majority of the labour movement will be meeting in the coming weeks with political parties opposed to the PNM, including the Opposition UNC.

The objective of these meetings is the creation of a united front against the PNM, not a political party, to remove it from government in next year’s general election.

Roget, who is also the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) president general, made this announcement when he addressed a Labour Day rally at Charlie King Junction, Fyzabad on June 19.

Earlier in the day, Labour Day celebrations began with the wreath-laying ceremony at Apex Cemetery at the grave of the labour movement’s founder, Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler, at 8 am.

In keeping with tradition, trade union leaders and union members then assembled at Avocat Junction and marched towards Charlie King Junction for the rally and subsequent celebrations.

Among those joining the march was UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal, who wore an OWTU shirt.

A statement issued by the UNC on June 19 said the party underscored its commitment to workers through Moonilal’s participation in the march.

Moonilal was re-elected deputy leader in the party’s internal elections on June 15.

The UNC said, “Such initiatives strengthen the bonds between policymakers and the grassroots, fostering a more inclusive dialogue on labour rights and fair treatment.”

Also present for the early part of Labour Day festivities were Opposition Senator Wade Mark and UNC MPs Dr Lackram Bodoe, Rudranath Indarsingh and David Lee.

Moonilal was also seen at the subsequent rally.

Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah, who also participated in the march, was also present.

While different trade unions may have differences, Roget said it was important that all members of the labour movement unite against the common enemy: the PNM.

Then Roget made his big announcement.

“In the coming weeks, with the exception of TTUTA (Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association) and any other paid political trade unions, with the exception of them, we in the trade union movement have agreed to meet all opposing forces and all political parties, including the UNC.”

At May Day celebrations in San Fernando, TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin said while the union has several issues that it is addressing with the Education Ministry on behalf of teachers, it has never aligned itself with any political party.

Roget said the purpose of these meetings is not to form a new political party.

“We have a political party, the MSJ, and we will also be meeting with the MSJ.”

Roget said, “The purpose of those meetings is to build a national front alliance to remove the PNM from office come next general election.”

He repeated that because the PNM poses an immediate danger to TT’s well-bein

g, “all of us must come together as one to remove the PNM.”

“It is the only way. When the dust settles, there must be no PNM on the landscape of Trinidad and Tobago. Now is the time to fire Rowley and the PNM government from TT.”

Relations between trade unions and political parties have not always been amicable over the years.

In 2010, Roget and other labour leaders campaigned actively through the MSJ against the PNM.

The MSJ became one of five political parties which formed the People’s Partnership (PP) coalition, which defeated the PNM in the May 24, 2010 general election.

The other parties in the PP were the UNC, the Congress of the People (COP), the Tobago Organisation of the People (TOP) and the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC).

Relations between the PP and the labour movement soured in 2011 when the Public Services Association (PSA) agreed to a proposal for a five per cent wage cap on workers’ salaries from the PP. Roget was among the first to condemn the PSA and PP for this.

The feud between the PSA and JTUM on this issue caused a major split in the labour movement.

Then-PSA president Watson Duke is the political leader of the Tobago-based Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

In June 2012, the MSJ announced its departure from the PP after complaining that its former coalition partners were not addressing concerns about corruption within the government.

Abdulah was a government senator at that time.

Also in 2012, JTUM met with the then-opposition PNM to discuss their shared concerns about the Section 34 scandal under the PP and the response of then-prime minister (now Opposition Leader) Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

This scandal involved the passage of Section 34 of the Administration of Justice Act by the Parliament, which gave the right of individuals whose matters have remained without trial for ten years or more to have them dismissed by a judge.

The PNM claimed this would allow several high-profile UNC members with matters before the courts to have their matters dismissed.

At that time, Roget said the meeting did not signal the formation of a political coalition between JTUM and the PNM.

The law was subsequently repealed after public protests by several groups, including the PNM and trade unions.

In 2014, Roget used a female mannequin in a yellow dress to depict Persad-Bissessar when the OWTU staged protests against the PP.

Before the September 7, 2015, general election, some trade unions partnered with the PNM against the PP in the hope that an incoming PNM government would do things to help the labour movement.

The PNM defeated the PP 23-18 in that election.

During last August’s local government elections, some members of the OWTU openly campaigned with the UNC in certain electoral districts in San Fernando.

At that time, Roget said the union had no alliance with the UNC.

While repeating that the OWTU had an alliance with the MSJ, Roget did not condemn the actions of union members who chose to assist in the UNC’s local government campaign.

On Wednesday, in response to Roget’s statements, trade union members shouted, “Rowley must go! and “PNM must go!”

Whenever the election is called, Roget told the crowd, “We must unite and be ready for them.”

Before Roget spoke, PSA president Leroy Baptiste suggested that the PSA and the rest of the labour movement open negotiations with the UNC with the objective of forming a partnership to remove the PNM from office.

“Who is the the enemy of my enemy?” Baptiste asked PSA members who were standing in front of the stage.

“UNC!” they replied.

Baptiste said, “There is no one else to help us move the PNM.”

He warned that should the PNM be re-elected to office next year, it would be the end of the labour movement.

“We have to get rid of the PNM next year.”

Baptiste claimed the only time workers ever benefitted was under a past UNC government when they received a wage increase of 40 per cent.

He claimed the government does not want to engage in discussions with the PSA or any other trade union on matters which concern the interests of the workers they represent.

“We have no choice as the labour movement. You have to make a decision who you are going to negotiate with to improve the lives of your children and your grandchildren.”

When Roget subsequently addressed the crowd, he noted that some people were surprised that Baptiste suggested that the labour movement consider an alliance with the UNC against the PNM.

He thanked Baptiste for being brave to make such a statement.

“Reality medicine is bitter medicine.”

Roget said after nine years in office, the PNM’s achievements include a stalled economy, high food prices and crime and murders completely out of control.

He claimed the government has been following International Monetary Fund (IMF) prescriptions to close state companies and remove state subsidies with respect to the economy.

Roget described the relationship of the PNM with the population over the last nine years as an abusive one.

“Licks night and day.”

But he said because an election is imminent, the PNM will soon shower citizens with gifts to persuade them to re-elect them in 2025.

“Take everything they giving you but vote their backside out!”

Roget also claimed the PNM will use race to divide the population to help them win next year’s election.

“We must reject that nonsense out of hand.”

Roget said the PNM’s re-election in 2025 will mean more retrenchment, more removal of subsidies and more crime.

He claimed the PNM is being supported by the rich and elite to take TT to a place of no return.

Roget said it was for this reason that citizens have a “profound responsibility to stop this madness and chaos from taking place.”

He added that the labour movement is the only movement, from the 1930s to now, that has always stood in the defence of people.

Later during the rally, Roget donned a white hat with the word “truth” and a white jacket to perform a song about truth and justice for the people.

In one verse, he sang, “Everybody talking about crime but who are the criminals?”

During Roget’s performance, OWTU members brought out billboards of former prime minister Patrick Manning and calypsonian Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste (both deceased) and a black oil drum with the words “Stalin Bun Dem” on it.

Posters of the Prime Minister, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Energy Minister Stuart Young with the words “arrogant”, “incompetent”, and “clueless”, respectively, were displayed by union members to the crowd.

These posters were placed into the oil drum and set on fire.