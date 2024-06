Labour Day 2024 Photo Gallery

MARCHING ON: Members of the Oildfield Workers Trade Union march to Charlie King in Fyzabad during the annual Labour Day celebration on June 19. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

Labour Day is observed on June 19 every year and trade unions converge on Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad for their annual celebrations.

Newsday’s photographers Venessa Mohammed and Angelo Marcelle were present to capture these images.