Health Minister confirms dengue death in south Trinidad

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo by Venessa Mohammed

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has confirmed that a resident of South Trinidad has died from dengue fever.

Deyalsingh made the announcement in the morning on June 20 in an interview with i95 radio.

He said further details could not be given.

"Similarly (to) during the pandemic, we cannot provide further details.

"We have to protect the family's right to privacy, to let them mourn and come to terms with this."