Chief Secretary: Participation is a choice for villages

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. -

CHIEF Secretary Farley Augustine says it is up to individual villages whether they participate in the annual Tobago Heritage Festival.

Augustine responded to reports that nine events were taken off the calendar when the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd released the schedule on June 17.

Augustine said the festival has been around since 1987, and villages have always had the choice of whether they want to participate.

“All villages have never been represented at any one given heritage festival; there has always been changes and so I suspect, although I am not part of that process, that the Festivals Commission, as an independent process in terms of the screening and all of that – I very much suspect that some of the villages that you see not participating this year will participate in future, as those who participate this year would not participate next year and so on. It is just a natural part of the process.”

The festival starts on July 1 and runs until August 1 under the theme: We Come Back. The events that were removed are the opening night gala, Store Bay’s Wake and Bongo, Black Rock Sea and Pan Festival, Belle Garden’s Belle Festival, Buccoo’s Goat and Crab Race, Goodwood’s Yam Festival, Pembroke Salaka Feast, Les Coteaux Folktales and Superstitions and Old Time Market along with Scarborough’s Rum shop lime.

Augustine said he does not know that the heritage festival events belong to specific villages but rather all of Tobago.

“Perhaps, we have to sit and ask ourselves, isn’t it also time that we look to encourage villages that have not traditionally participated to actually participate so that they can get a piece of the pie and they can enjoy the benefits of the productions, the cultural enrichment that comes with the heritage festival?”

He added: “The process of getting people involved means that one year some will be on, some will be off and vice versa, the other year. We have about 40-plus villages on the island, and so we can’t possibly – what needs to happen or what I would like to see from my own perspective is to encourage some of the non-traditional villages that have not been involved to actually get involved and participate.”

Meanwhile, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader and electoral representative for Darrel Spring/Whim Kelvon Morris said he shares the concern of many Tobagonians regarding the recent reduction in the calendar of events.

“These events are not only celebrations but are integral to preserving our rich cultural heritage and traditions. As the festival theme suggests – She becomes more beautiful – it is imperative that we safeguard and promote our heritage to empower future generations across the island.”

The reduction in these pivotal events, he said, signals a need for introspection and action.

“It is crucial that our elders, who are the custodians of these traditions, are actively involved in the process to ensure the transmission of this cultural wealth. Their knowledge and experience are invaluable in maintaining the authenticity and continuity of our heritage.”

He said the THA and the current administration have a significant responsibility in this regard, as he questioned why there was a decrease in participation.

“One pertinent issue that needs to be addressed is whether the Division’s failure to pay groups and individuals in a timely manner is contributing to this decline in participation. Ensuring timely financial support and creating an environment that encourages active involvement are critical steps that need to be taken.

“We must prioritise the needs of our cultural groups and ensure they receive the support they require to continue their invaluable work.”

He is urging the Secretary and the responsible authorities to address these concerns promptly and effectively. He said the annual heritage festival is a treasure that must be preserved, celebrated, and passed on, and it is our collective duty to ensure that it remains vibrant for generations to come.