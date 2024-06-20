Cap-de-Ville man chopped, wounded outside supermarket

POINT Fortin police are searching for three men in connection with the chopping of a 27-year-old salesclerk from Cap-de-Ville on the night of June 19 outside a supermarket.

Up to June 20, the victim, also from Cap-de-Ville, remained hospitalised with multiple wounds.

The police said he was attacked around 7.30 pm outside Thrive Supermarket on Main Road, where he was with his girlfriend.

The two were about to leave in their car. She was in the driver’s seat and he was in the front passenger seat.

Before she could drive off, a van pulled up behind the car, blocking her from reversing.

Two men got out of the van. One opened the victim’s door, pulled him out of the car and hit him several times. The other had a cutlass and gave it to a third accomplice, who chopped the victim several times.

The victim began to run but fell, and the man caught up with him and continued to chop him.

The attackers returned to the van, which drove off.

The girlfriend was unhurt.

The victim was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital with wounds to his upper back, the back of his head and his left forearm.

PCs John and Balley got a report of the wounding at around 8 pm and went to visit the victim at the hospital.

PC Balley is leading investigations.