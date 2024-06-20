Barrackpore pensioner beaten, robbed at home

THREE men beat and robbed a 73-year-old pensioner in Barrackpore at daybreak on June 19.

The victim opened the door of his home on Rochard Douglas Road around 5.30 am.

About 15 minutes later, three men, including one with a gun, walked in and hit him several times.

The gunman was about five foot nine inches tall, of East Indian descent, medium-built, with a short beard and dark brown complexion.

The intruders tied the victim’s hands together and then ransacked the top floor of the house. They stole $11,000 in cash and a safe worth $800.

They left and the pensioner managed to alert the police. Barrackpore police responded but did not find the three men.

PC Silochan is leading the investigation.