All winners after UNC elections

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, fourth right, and the Star Team in Couva on May 27. - Photo courtesy Kamla Persad-Bissessar's Facebook page

THE EDITOR: I congratulate both UNC teams that contested the national executive elections as I believe the results are actually a win for the party. It means that democracy is alive and well in the UNC, the membership has decided and the Star team still has faith in Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

I am also warmed by the campaign of the Patriots team as it proposed excellent party initiatives and didn’t descend into political mudslinging.

I am actually more drawn to Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Rushton Paray and the rest of the team seeing their conduct in defeat. Now that the membership has had its say, they can settle down and support one another in the fight against the PNM, simple as that.

We could actually endorse some of the recommendations of the Patriots’ manifesto such as a permanent party headquarters, a party school similar to the Heliconia Foundation for succession planning, and going all guns blazing into marginal seats.

I’m guessing that those things are in the works, but it is a healthy and aggressive way to follow up.

Congratulations to the UNC, all are winners.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas