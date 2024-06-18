Rain causes flooding in east Trinidad, Port of Spain

Vehicles pass through flooded streets. - File photo

THE Rural Development and Local Government Ministry is reporting flooding in several areas of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation after steady, heavy rain in the morning on June 18.

In a social media post, the minstry said flooding had been reported on Tunapuna Road, Balthazar Street, and the Eastern Main Road, all in Tunapuna.

The eastbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway between Pasea and Macoya was almost completely blocked, with only the rightmost lane passable for high vehicles.

In Port of Spain, flooding was also reported along Queen's Park West.

In its morning forecast, the Meteorological Service said weather conditions would be variably cloudy with periods of showers and the medium (40 per cent) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity. It said the evening and night would be mostly settled despite the lingering shower and the low (20 per cent) chance of the odd heavy shower/thunderstorm.

The Met Office reminded that gusty winds and street flooding could occur near heavy showers or thunderstorms.