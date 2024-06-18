Prime Minister meets Indian businessman for talks on Petrotrin refinery

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley with Indian businessman Naveen Jindal on June 17 at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's. - Photo courtesy OPM

ON June 17, the Prime Minister met with an Indian businessman who has expressed an interest in the now-defunct Petrotrin refinery.

A Facebook post by the Office of the Prime Minister said Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, met with Dr Rowley at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's.

It added that Jindal Steel and Power is one of India’s leading business houses, with a substantial presence in steel, mining, power and infrastructure.

Jindal’s visit follows Rowley’s trip to India in May, during which he met with several business leaders and invited them to explore investment opportunities in Trinidad and Tobago.

The OPM said Jindal is interested in the potential of the Petrotrin refinery, and this formed part of the discussions at the meeting.

Another delegation of Indian businessmen is expected to arrive in Trinidad next week, it added.

Several ministers, including Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne; Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein; Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell; and Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport Richie Sookhai, attended the meeting.