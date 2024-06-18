Pooran hits 98 to keep West Indies unbeaten at T20 World Cup

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot against Afghanistan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, June 17, 2024. - AP PHOTO

Nicholas Pooran gave fans at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia a show, with a knock of 98 to keep West Indies unbeaten at the 2024 International Cricket Council T20 World Cup on June 17.

Pooran’s innings, the top score in the tournament, led West Indies to a 104-run win over Afghanistan.

It was the fourth win for West Indies in as many matches.

West Indies topped Group C with the win and Afghanistan finished second. Both teams had already sealed a spot in the Super 8 before the match bowled off.

West Indies have been placed in Group Two of the Super 8 based on pre-tournament seedings.

West Indies are in the same Super 8 group with England, the US and South Africa.

Pooran’s knock propelled West Indies to a healthy 218/5 in 20 overs batting first. The left-handed batsman struck six fours and eight sixes in his 53-ball innings.

West Indies also got contributions from Johnson Charles (43 off 27 balls), captain Rovman Powell (26 off 15) and Shai Hope (25 off 17). Hope was one of two changes in the West Indies team. Hope and Obed McCoy replaced Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd.

Gulbadin Naib picked up 2/14 in two overs for the Afghans.

In response, Afghanistan could only muster 114 all out in 16.2 overs.

Left-arm pacer McCoy grabbed 3/14 in three overs and the left-arm spin “twins” of Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie took 2/21 and 2/28 respectively.

Ibrahim Zadran scored 38 off 28 deliveries for Afghanistan.

West Indies face England in their first match of the Super 8 stage on June 19 in St Lucia at 8.30 pm.