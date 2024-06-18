Police continue probe into body found on highway

Justin Dean's body was found in a bamboo patch along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway on June 17. -

QUESTIONS remain about the discovery of the body of 19-year-old Justin Dean on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway on June 17.

Dean's body was found on the eastern side of the southbound lane, lying in a bamboo patch near the Highway Roti Shop, clad only in three-quarter pants.

His older brother, who wished to remain anonymous, told Newsday on June 17 Dean was last seen at his nearby home at Commonwealth Drive, Nelson Road, on the evening of June 16 before he left to run an errand.

Up to 11 pm Dean spoke to his mother by phone. His older brother reported Dean missing around 2 am on June 17 after the family realised he had not returned home and could not reach him.

They also contacted the Hunters Search and Rescue Team. Its head, Vallence Rambharat, told Newsday then Dean could have been the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Newsday was able to obtain footage from a nearby bar where, shortly before Dean was reported missing, a man could be seen wearing the clothes Dean had left home in. There was an apparent altercation around 1.58 am, after which the group left, including the man who appeared to be Dean.

Police sources were unable to give a probable cause of his death and were awaiting the results of an autopsy that is carded for June 20. They are also trying to retrieve CCTV footage.