No recounts sought in local government by-elections

A polling officer checks the names of voters before they vote during the Lengua/Indian Walk by-elections at the St Michael's AC Primary School, Princes Town on June 17. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

AS the dust settles after the June 17 battle for two electoral districts in local government by-elections, the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has released its preliminary results.

None of the parties involved requested a recount.

In the previously deadlocked Lengua/Indian Walk district, an EBC release on June 18 said the People's National Movement (PNM) candidate Autly Granthume received 1,986 votes and the United National Congress (UNC) Nicole Gopaul received 1,394 votes.

Independent candidate Peterson Morales got ten votes.

In the Quinam/Morne Diablo district, PNM candidate Anderson Nanan received 976 votes and the UNC's Sarah Sookdeo 2,239.

The release said the combined total electorate of the two electoral districts was 16,834.

It said there was a voter turnout of 40.29 per cent in Lengua/Indian Walk and 38.57 per cent in Quinam/Morne Diablo.

This is in contrast to last year’s local government elections, when voter turnout was 35.23 per cent in Lengua/Indian Walk and 31.88 per cent in Quinam/Morne Diablo.