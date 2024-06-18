Liam Carrington, Ethan McMillan-Cole splash to gold at CCCAN

TT swimmer Ethan McMillan-Cole, middle, after winning gold in the boys 11-12 100m breaststroke. Photo courtesy Bertram Blackman. - Photo courtesy Bertram Blackman

LIAM Carrington and Ethan McMillan-Cole won individual gold medals for Trinidad and Tobago on the first night of finals at the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) Championships in Mexico on June 17.

The pair helped Trinidad and Tobago cop six medals – four gold, one silver and one bronze.

McMillan-Cole grabbed first place in the boys' 11-12 100-metre breaststroke in one minute, 13.79 seconds (1:13.79) in a close finish. McMillan-Cole was one of the favourites heading into the final as he had the fastest time in the qualifiers.

Costa Rican Eliel Torres was second in 1:13.95 and Mexican Fernando Munoz Martinez took the bronze medal in 1:14.33. TT's Kyle Leera also competed in the final, finishing eighth in 1:19.37.

Carrington, one of this country's most consistent junior swimmers, captured gold in the boys' 15-17 200m individual medley in 2:06.71. It was a dominant performance by Carrington as he finished almost two seconds in front of second-placed Rafael Arizpe Arriaga, who touched the wall in 2:08.68. Elijah Daley of Bermuda ended third in 2:09.30.

Zachary Anthony of TT finished sixth in 2:12.63.

TT had a strong showing in the girls' 15-17 100m breaststroke. Catherine Dieffenthaller finished second in 1:13.97 and Tyla Ho A Shu finished fifth in 1:15.64.

TT earned three relay medals on the first night of finals. Olympian Cherelle Thompson, star junior swimmer Nikoli Blackman, Ornella Walker and Aqeel Joseph won the mixed 18-and-Over 200m freestyle relay in 1:38.01. The TT swimmers had to be at their best as Mexico were a close second in 1:38.81 and Panama were third in 1:40.96.

Evan Gillard Bruce, Isabella Dieffenthaller, Amari Ash and Anthony won gold in 1:40.01 in the mixed 15-17 200m freestyle relay event. Mexico finished second in 1:40.34 and the Guatemala quartet finished third in 1:43.92.

In the mixed 13-14 200m freestyle relay event, the TT quartet of Jaden Mills, Asia-Marie Pouchet, Aimee Le Blanc and Aaron Colthrust ended third in 1:47.63. The TT team finished just ahead of Aruba who stopped the clock in 1:47.66. Mexico (1:44.52) grabbed gold and Jamaica took silver (1:46.43).

Action continues daily until June 22.