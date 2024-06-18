Let people choose path forward, PM

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: After nine years of crime, poverty, injustice and inequality under the the PNM government, it is disheartening to hear claims that these issues do not exist in reality.

If Prime Minister Rowley is confident in his leadership and believes that these concerns are unfounded, then I challenge him to call an early general election.

Let the people decide their future. They deserve the opportunity to voice their opinions and choose a path forward that addresses the pressing issues we face daily.

It is time to let democracy take its course and allow the citizens to determine the leadership that will best serve their interests.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima