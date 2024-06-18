Keshorn places 6th in Finland after ten-month absence

TT's Keshorn Walcott - FILE PHOTO

TEN months after rupturing an Achilles tendon in a warm-up at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, TT’s two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott finally returned to action on the European circuit on June 18.

Walcott threw 81.93m to take sixth place in the men’s javelin event at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland.

Reigning Olympic and World champion Neeraj Chopra of India won gold with his 85.97m throw and Finland’s Toni Keranen and Oliver Helander took silver and bronze, with distances of 84.19m and 83.96m respectively.

Rounding off the top five were Grenadian Anderson Peters (82.58m) and Moldova’s Andrian Mardare (82.19m).

Walcott was pleased to be back.

“The impact of time,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

“Nine months ago, I underwent Achilles surgery in Turku and uncertainty about my future.

“Today, I triumphantly returned to the same city to kick off my 2024 season.

“A huge thank you to Lasse Lempainen (orthopedic surgeon) for his exceptional work, without him this moment wouldn’t be possible. Time truly makes a difference. 81.93m for sixth place today. Not the best but it’s a start. On to the next.”