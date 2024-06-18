June 24 is Tobago budget day

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - File photo by David Reid

THA CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine will present Tobago’s budget for fiscal 2024-2025 in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, on June 24.

He made the announcement on June 18 while delivering the feature address at the launch of an internet broadband service at the Parlatuvier Multipurpose Facility.

In fiscal 2023-2024, the THA requested $4.54 billion from central government, but got $2.585 billion to manage its affairs.

Asked to reveal the THA’s request in the upcoming presentation, Augustine would only say, “We tend to keep our budget within the limits of the Dispute Resolution Commission’s recommendations, which were accepted by the Parliament,so you can expect it to remain within that percentage framework.”