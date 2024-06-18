Jordane Dookie, Cadogan claim national singles tennis titles

Jordane Dookie. - Daniel Prentice/File Photo

JORDANE Dookie defeated her doubles partner to win the 2024 National Tennis Championships women’s singles title at National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on June 16.

Dookie and Lee Ann Thornton won the doubles crown but had to battle for the singles crown. Dookie was the winner on the day with a 6-1, 6-2 win.

On Saturday, Dookie and Thornton won the doubles title with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Ella Carrington and Cameron Wong.

Cadogan, the top-seeded player in the men’s singles, got past second-seeded Sebastien Byng 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

Doubles finals were also contested on Sunday’s final day of competition.

Seve Day and Nabeel Mohammed copped the men’s doubles final with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Kale Dalla Costa and Tim Pasea.

The experienced players were in action in the men’s 45+ doubles finals. Jermille Danclar and Richard McLetchie defeated Auguste brothers Colin and Dion 6-2, 6-3.

It was McLetchie’s second win of the tournament as he took the men’s 45+ singles title with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Danclar.