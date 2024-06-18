'Introspection needed' as Windies women lose ODI series vs Sri Lanka

West Indies batter Afy Fletcher (R) plays a shot through the off-side versus Sri Lanka in the second One-day international at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota on Tuesday. PhotoS courtesy CWI media. -

Off-spinner Karisham Ramharack called for introspection and greater application from the West Indies women's team after they fell to a five-wicket loss in their second One-day international (ODI) versus Sri Lanka at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota on June 18.

After falling to a six-wicket loss in the first game of the three-match series on June 15, West Indies have already surrendered the series to their hosts and will be hoping for an improved showing in the final match after being bowled out for just 92 in the second ODI.

"I believe there's something in (the pitch) for everyone. Obviously, not scoring enough runs today is where we went wrong," Ramharack said after the match. "I think we didn't apply ourselves as batters in the middle and spent enough time in order to give the team a decent score to defend.

"Personally, some self-introspection is needed. We knew coming here how important these points were and still are for World Cup qualification next year...we have what it takes to win games. We just have to believe in ourselves and we'll get there."

With talisman and skipper Hayley Matthews out of the lineup, stand-in captain Shemaine Campbelle won the toss and elected to bat first. It turned out to be one of the few things which went the visitors' way in the contest.

Both Campbelle (9) and veteran Stafanie Taylor (1) were sent back to the pavilion inside the first 13 overs as the West Indies slipped to 22 for three after a pair of quick strikes by opening bowler Achini Kulasuriya (two for 16).

Wicket-keeper/batter Rashada Williams top-scored with a conservative 24 from 62 balls, and when she was cleaned up by spinner Sugandika Kumari in the 20th over, West Indies were placed on 46 for four.

The fall of wickets was incessant, and the Windies middle and lower-order was ripped apart by off-spinner Kavisha Dilhari who returned figures of four for 20. Dilhari had her fingerprints all over the game, and after getting the hosts' show started with a run out of opener Shabika Gajnabi in the third over, she spun her web around the Windies batters. Dilhari took the wickets of Chinelle Henry (7) and Chedean Nation (12) in the 23rd over, and she also had another double-strike in the 31st over as she brought the West Indies innings to an end with the wickets of Afy Fletcher (16) and Shamilia Connell (duck) in consecutive balls.

Home team captain Chamari Athapaththu chipped in with figures of two for eight.

Windies needed early wickets and they got a dream start with the ball when Athapaththu (one) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (duck) went back cheaply to leave the hosts on 21 for two in the sixth over.

In pursuit of the modest total, opener Vishmi Gunaratne (50 off 50 balls) and Dilhari (28 from 38 balls) batted West Indies out of the game with a 58-run stand for the third wicket. The pair was unable to guide Sri Lanka over the line, but the hosts got to the target with ease in the 22nd over to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Ramharack led West Indies with figures of two for 29.

The TT off-spinner will hope she can inspire a rejuvenated effort from the visitors in the final ODI on June 21.

"The team is obviously disappointed with the last two games we played...everyone holds themselves accountable and we're looking forward to putting up a better fight for the remaining matches here."

Summarised Scores:

West Indies — 92 from 31 overs (Rashada Williams 24, Aaliyah Alleyne 16, Afy Fletcher 16; Kavisha Dilhari 4/20, Chamari Athapaththu 2/8) vs Sri Lanka — 93/5 from 21.2 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 50, K Dilhari 28; Karishma Ramharack 2/29, Zaida James 1/12). Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets.