Health Ministry flooding caused by broken water line

The Ministry of Health Administrative Building at Queen's Park East, Port of Spain. - File photo by Roger Jacob

A damaged two-inch water line at the Ministry of Health at Queen's Park East, Port of Spain, was reportedly at fault for the flooding on June 18.

A press release from NH International, the company which built it, said reports of flooding began at around 6.45 am, when a plumbing connection ruptured in the female bathroom on the third floor.

The flood primarily affected the third, second, first and ground floors of the northern side of the building.

The ministry staff were evacuated and the doors closed to the public while repairs were being done.

NH International said its facilities management team “followed procedures to immediately switch off the electrical supply and closed the floor valve in less than ten minutes of the leak occurring.”

Videos circulating on social media capturing the initial moments of the flood show the volume of water, which NH attributed to the size of the mains that blew.

Later that day, the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (Udecott) said the leak had been repaired.

In a statement it said routine maintenance work was being done.

Udecott said repairs to the water lines had been completed and janitors had mopped up and cleaned the building to restore normality.

The Prime Minister opened the building on August 7, 2023. Finance Minister Colm Imbert told Parliament in October last year it had been constructed through a public-private partnership at a cost of $280 million.