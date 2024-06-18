Health Ministry closed due to flooding

The Ministry of Health Administrative Building at Queen's Park East, Port of Spain. - File photo by Roger Jacob

The Health Ministry at Queen’s Part East, Port of Spain, has been closed.

The ministry said this was due to unexpected plumbing issues which affected several floors.

Videos circulated on social media showing water falling from the ceilings of the building and covering the floor.

The Prime Minister officially opened the building on August 7, 2023. Finance Minister Colm Imbert told Parliament in October last year that it was constructed through a public-private partnership at a cost of $280 million.

In a release on June 18, the ministry said the closure was necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees and visitors and to facilitate urgent repairs.

It apologised for any inconvenience the closure may cause and said it was working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.