Gun, ammo found under mattress, Siparia man held

- File photo

A 33-year-old man from Siparia is expected to face a master in the High Court after police found a gun and ammunition under a mattress at his home on June 17.

The police said at around 5 am on June 17, acting Sgt Taikan, Cpl Nanan, PC Hosein and other officers from the South Western Division went to the man's home at La Brea Trace in Quarry Village.

They searched the house, having obtained a warrant for guns and ammunition.

Under a mattress in a bedroom, they found a homemade pistol and a round of 9 mm (CBC Luger) ammunition.

The police asked the suspect if he had a firearm user's licence (FUL) or firearms users employee certificate or was exempted under Section 7 of the Firearm Act 16:01, and he replied, “No.”

The police arrested and took him to the Siparia CID office.

PC Hosein is leading the investigation.