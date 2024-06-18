Executive presidency

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Dissatisfaction with the current system of Westminster parliamentary government and democracy has prompted some members of the public in submissions to the advisory committee on constitutional reform to support a change to an executive presidential system.

While there is certainly need for change and reform, any proposed system should be subject to incisive examination to determine both its advantages and disadvantages with a view to making an assessment of whether the change would, on balance, redound to the overall improvement in governance, greater adherence to democratic ideals, more robust scrutiny of executive action, and more effective checks and balances against executive excesses.

It is well to remember that there is no perfect system of governance or government and the citizens would have to decide both on the most appropriate system which meets their aspirations and the feasibility of its successful implementation.

It would appear that the local proponents have the American model in mind. Some of the advantages put forward for this system are that:

(a) The national executive function would reside in a single institution – the presidency – and there would be an avoidance of conflict.

(b) It would constitute a unifying symbol of nationhood.

(c) Since the whole country participates in the franchise, the President will be obliged to have a national perspective outlook and reach.

(d) It would enable speedier and more timely executive action.

(e) It would facilitate the more efficient and satisfactory delivery of governmental services.

(f) The separation of powers, functions and personnel between the legislature and the executive would constitute a system of checks and balances.

(g) It would free elected ministers of government in our present system from being burdened with constituency representation and legislative responsibilities.

In a subsequent letter I will pose some questions as regards the applicability of the American executive presidency model to our political system, culture and environment.

TREVOR SUDAMA

San Fernando