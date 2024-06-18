Dunross Prep bag primary schools mini polo treble

Dunross Preparatory School’s Elin Stone (R) shoots for goal versus goalie Isabella Sanoir and St Monica’s Preparatory School in the senior female final of the 2024 Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League in Diego Martin on June 16. Photo courtesy Michael Hernandez. -

DUNROSS Preparatory School bagged a hat-trick of titles in the 2024 Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League following action at the Diego Martin community pool over the weekend.

Having lost out to St Monica’s Preparatory School in the junior female category on June 8, the students from Dunross were on a mission to make amends and they did so in fine style by claiming the senior female title, to go along with the junior and senior male crowns.

On June 15, Dunross wet their appetite for a successful run when they got a tight 10-8 win over Diamond Vale Government to take the senior male title. Dunross trailed Diamond Vale by a 3-2 margin after the first quarter, but an avalanche of goals in the second quarter from Shea Dickinson saw them heading into the half with a 7-4 lead.

Dunross led by a 9-6 margin by the end of the third quarter, and despite two fourth-quarter goals by Diamond Vale’s Israel Whickham, the former team held on to get the victory. Dickinson led the way with a six-goal haul, with Jacob De Freitas registering a hat-trick.

De Freitas and Dickinson were both back among the goals on Sunday, as Dunross romped to a comprehensive 8-2 victory over St Monica’s to take the junior male title with ease.

De Freitas bagged another hat-trick, with Andrew Hamel-Smith and Alex Wortman adding two goals apiece as Dunross schooled their St Monica’s counterparts.

In a more keenly contested clash with St Monica’s in the senior female category on Sunday, Dunross secured the treble when they got a gripping 11-10 win.

Dunross were in trouble early on as they trailed by a 3-0 margin after the first quarter, but they had a strong second quarter with five goals to tie the game at 5-5 heading into the break. The lethal Elin Stone scored three of her eight goals in the third quarter as Dunross edged ahead by an 8-7 margin heading into the final quarter. Stone scored two more goals in the fourth quarter and she fended off the spirited fight from St Monica’s, who tried to make a late rally through Mia Dolsingh who scored three goals of her own. Dolsignh’s best efforts couldn’t curtail the Dunross charge, and the latter school got the narrow victory to swim off with three of the four titles on offer in the tournament. Jordyn Calder also chipped in with three goals for Dunross.