Cops find gun in Biche, another near cemetery

A shotgun, drugs and ammunition found by Central Division police. - Photo courtesy TTPS

THE day after Central Division police found a loaded shotgun in a bushy area near a cemetery, Eastern Division police found a homemade shotgun in bushes at Oliver Trace in Cushe on June 17.

In the latest incident, they held a drug-block exercise in the Biche district between 7 pm and 11 pm on June 17.

W/Senior Supt Guy-Alleyne co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Narine led. It included acting Cpl Ramkhalawan, PC Bachoo and others.

The police searched four known drug blocks at Plum Mitan, Biche Ortoire, Charuma and Cushe.

They found the homemade shotgun in Cushe.

No one was arrested and acting Cpl Ramkhalawan is continuing enquiries.

In a separate incident, on June 16, Central Division police found the shotgun with two rounds of 12-gauge cartridges and ten packets of cocaine near the Petersfield cemetery, Chaguanas, in an anti-crime exercise.

They received a tip-off and went to an area known for selling illegal drugs.

PCs Ali and Ragoonath checked a concrete and wooden structure off the Petersfield Cemetery and found the weapon and illegal drug.

The officers checked in and around the area but saw no one.

The exercise took place in the Chaguanas district between 10 am and 2 pm.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Gyan, ASP Dipchan, Insps Sylvan and Seepersad and W/Insp Williams co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Seelal led. It included PC Ali and members of the Chaguanas police station.

PC Ali is leading the investigation.