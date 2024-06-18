Appeal Court congratulates Keith Scotland on silk

Senior Counsel Keith Scotland receives his appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at President's House, Port of Spain, on June 17. - Photo by Roger Jacob

NEWLY-minted Senior Counsel Keith Scotland was congratulated by the Appeal Court on June 18.

Scotland was one of 13 lawyers appointed senior counsel, or silk, on June 17.

At his first appeal as a senior counsel, Scotland received congratulations from Justices Gillian Lucky, Mira Dean-Armorer and Malcolm Holdip.

Lucky welcomed him to the inner bar, telling him he had shown he had the “ilk for silk,” because of his work regionally and in Trinidad and Tobago in criminal and civil practice.

Lucky said, looking at his decades-long career, his “hard work has not gone in vain.

“I want to put on the record, that when silk is bestowed, it is a recognition of one’s academic and advocacy skills.”

The judge added that Scotland’s mentorship was also a huge part of the recognition.

“For years you have been mentoring attorneys and interns,” the judge said, adding that at one point at his law chambers, there were more interns than desks or chairs.

“You have never stopped being a leader and mentor.”

Dean-Armorer offered congratulations on Scotland’s “well-deserved award of silk” on behalf of the civil bench in the appellate court, telling him she had no doubt he would continue to be an example to younger attorneys, while complimenting him on his academic prowess in his civil practice.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, who also received belated praise from the judges for her promotion, said when she saw the list of senior counsel, Scotland’s brought the biggest smile to her face because of his mentorship, spirit of humility and kindness to other attorneys.

“He will do the inner bar and wider bar very proud.”

A demure-sounding Scotland thanked the judges, the deputy DPP and his junior of 17 years Asha Watkins-Montserin – earning them the label “the dynamic duo” from the judges – and expressing his gratitude.

He recognised the mentorship of Senior Counsel Israel Khan and retired Appeal Court judge Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, with whom he did his in-service training.

Dougdeen-Jaglal was lauded for her outstanding work as a “true minister of justice,” with one of the judges confident she would also be awarded silk one day not only because of her work but also her guidance and counsel to junior attorneys in the DPP’s department.

“They are in very good hands.”