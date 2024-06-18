$80,000 bail for woman who submitted forged certificates

A WOMAN, who allegedly submitted forged certificates when she applied for a job is on $80,000 bail after she was charged with fraud.

The police, in a news release on June 18, said Tamika Chavillieur, of Arima, was charged with three counts of uttering forged documents and obtaining money by virtue of forged documents when she appeared before a Master of the High Court on June 17.

The release said in 2021 a woman applied to the Vehicle Management Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd for the position of finance manager. She presented three professional certificates from tertiary-education providers, along with a certificate claiming she was a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The documents were accepted as genuine and she was hired, but it was later discovered that the certificates were fraudulent.

A report was made to the Fraud Squad and an investigation was launched.

She was arrested on June 14.

Members of the Fraud Squad investigated and charged Chavillieur.

The case was adjourned to April 14, 2025.

Employers, the police said, are advised to practise due diligence when hiring new employees by checking their credentials and references before employment.

It added, "There are various websites that provide for the verification of foreign education certificates. Additionally, most professional organisations provide a listing of their members which can be easily accessed online."