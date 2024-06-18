14 crowned at National MMA Championships

Action in the National MMA Championships at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. -

FOURTEEN national champions were crowned at the Mixed Martial Arts National Championships which kicked off at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Complex in Tacarigua on June 14.

In the main event – three three-minute rounds – Joshua James and Randy Sooknarine went the distance, but the former was crowned senior champion unanimously.

The pre-main event also saw Tyrone Charles defeat Joshua Besson after three rounds of action, also by unanimous decision.

TT’s Marcus Jacob emerged victorious after he forced Venezuelan Luis Salazar to tap out. Jacob won by submission.

TT fighters Rondell Oliver also beat Omari Alexander via submission.

Likewise, Grenadian Vincent Samawano beat TT’s Staffon Samuel also by submission.

In the lone women’s bout, the referee stopped the fight in favour of TT’s Shekinah Cedeno when she faced Guyanese Shenese Bobb.

However, Guyanese Trevlon Clarke beat TT’s Jamaal Walker via knockout while Grenadian Nathan Francique churned out a similar result against Kyle Thwaites of the host nation.

Permanent secretary of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development David Roberts attended the event and gave remarks.

Organiser Jason Fraser stated that the event was a resounding success and a lot of new talent was unearth.

TT could look forward for good representation at the World Youth Championship (August 4-11) in Abu Dhabi and Pan Am Games (August 31 – September 7).

This event was hosted by the TT Mixed Martial Arts Federation, in collaboration with the TT Sambo and Combat Sambo Federation.

Other Results

Juniors (one four-minute round)

Orlando Charles def. Tishun Fraser by submission

Yuri Mahabir def. Amerie Polo by submission

Moises Rampersad def. Lorenzo Bourne by submission

Seniors

Rocklyne Cornwall def. Matthew Grainger by unanimous decision

Tevin Greenidge (TT) def. Cave Ijaz (Guyana) by unanimous decision