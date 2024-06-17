Wrong woman named as Gasparillo fatal accident victim

Car accident. - File photo

RELATIVES of Kerissee Keneisha Edwards, 19, said she was wrongly identified as the person who died in a traffic accident at Harmony Hall, Gasparillo on June 15.

Edwards’ relatives, who did not want to be identified, said she was involved in the accident, but is alive.

The crash killed another of six occupants in a silver Toyota Fielder which crashed into a concrete pillar.

Edwards is being treated at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) along with five others for injuries suffered in the crash.

Police are now saying the person who died is Annalie George, 18, who was identified by her father on June 16.

Initial police reports said Edwards, a back-seat passenger, was pronounced dead on the scene by DMO Dr Santlal. The information was said to have come from one of the other occupants of the vehicle.

In a subsequent report, police said around 4.20 am on June 15, the driver, one of three male occupants of the Fielder, was heading south, in the right lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, Gasparillo, near Harmony Hall, when he lost control and veered off the highway,

His address was given as Pt Lisas Gardens, Couva.

Police said the vehicle crashed into a mango tree and ended up on its right side in a drain. One of the three female occupants was thrown out, struck a rock and died on impact.

The DMO viewed her body and who ordered it taken to a funeral home, pending a post mortem.

The others were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not revealed.

CSI officers from San Fernando station also processed the scene and ordered the vehicle taken to the Gasparillo Police Station.

WCpl Harrinaninesingh is continuing investigations.